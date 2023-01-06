Tatum finished with 29 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 victory over the Mavericks.

Tatum struggled from the field for much of the contest, knocking down just four of 13 shot attempts for 11 points in the first half before adding another 18 on 4-of-9 shooting over the final two quarters. Despite the poor shooting performance, the Celtics forward still managed to lead all players in scoring while also recording his first triple-double of the season. Tatum has now scored at least 25 points in 10 straight games and has 10 or more free-throw attempts eight of his last 10.