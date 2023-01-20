Tatum posted 34 points (9-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 48 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over Golden State.

Tatum couldn't find his stroke in the first half, knocking down just three of 11 field-goal attempts, including one of five attempts from three. However, he made up for it with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while also going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line as the Celtics entered the break down one. The small forward continued to lack efficiency from the second half through overtime, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field, though he still managed to lead all players in scoring on the night with 34 points. Tatum also grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds to notch his 17th double-double of the season and is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game this month.