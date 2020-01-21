Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Game-high in win
Tatum had 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five boards, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.
Tatum lead all scores in his team's impressive win against the Lakers, spoiling Anthony Davis's return to the lineup. Tatum has now scored 20-plus points in four if his last five games as he continues to post his best season in his third year in the league. He'll face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
