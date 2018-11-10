Tatum produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five steals, four assists, and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Jazz.

Tatum recorded a season-high five steals Friday as well as making himself more involved on the offensive end of the floor. Tatum's previous season-best was two steals so this is more of an outlier than anything. It was also the first time he has scored at least 20 points since back on October 26. Kyrie Irving (personal) will be back for Sunday's game against Portland so it will be interesting to see if Tatum can remain as involved.