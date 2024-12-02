Tatum (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Tatum and Derrick White (foot) have been upgraded to available, but Jaylen Brown (illness) remains questionable, while Sam Hauser (personal), Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (knee/rest) and Al Horford (toe/rest) have all been ruled out. Tatum has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 28.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shoulders offense Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Explodes for 35-point effort•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid bounce-back outing in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Nabs double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hits game-winning three vs. Raptors•