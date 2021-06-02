Tatum tallied 32 points (12-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

Tatum did everything he could for the Celtics but they were simply no match for the Nets, who led from start to finish. Result aside, Tatum had himself a fantastic series filled with individual highlights. Looking ahead to next season, Tatum is certainly a player on the rise and those wishing to partake in his services will need to consider parting with a first-round draft pick.