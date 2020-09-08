Tatum had 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in Monday's Game 5 win over Toronto.
While he didn't have the best shooting night, Tatum still managed a double-double, and he added a steal and a block on the defensive end. It was Tatum's fourth double-double of the postseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Tough shooting day in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 21 in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Game 1 postponed•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Grabs career-high 15 boards in win•