Tatum tallied 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in Monday's Game 5 win over Toronto.

While he didn't have the best shooting night, Tatum still managed a double-double, and he added a steal and a block on the defensive end. It was Tatum's fourth double-double of the postseason.