Tatum totaled 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Friday's 123-95 loss to the Nets.

Tatum failed to rein in Kevon Durant, but he fared well enough against one of the league's premier defenders. With Keba Walker sidelined, there's a lot of pressure on Tatum to keep the offensive engine humming. He'll look to turn things around against the Pacers on Sunday.