Tatum registered 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Tatum had a woeful shooting performance but still found a way to put up 23 points -- that should speak volumes about his offensive ability. The star forward has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games and should remain a trustworthy fantasy asset going forward, especially due to his ability to make an offensive impact on any given night.