Tatum closed with 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 victory over the Thunder.

Tatum was impressive Wednesday and left his mark on both ends of the court, ending just three boards shy of a double-double despite not reaching the 30-minute plateau. Even though Tatum has failed to surpass the 25-point mark in each of his last three appearances, the star forward keeps performing at a consistently high level, and the slight reduction in scoring numbers is not enough to call it a slump or anything like that. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum is averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.