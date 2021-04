Tatum posted 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

The Celtics once again fell behind early thanks in large part to poor shooting from beyond the arc, where they finished just 11-of-47 as a team. Tatum's nine rebounds and three steals gave him a solid fantasy line, but Boston has dropped six of its last nine games heading into Friday's home matchup against Houston.