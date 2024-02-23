Tatum finished Thursday's 129-112 victory over the Bulls with 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes.

Tatum continues to have an impressive year and is arguably the best offensive force in the NBA. Tatum can take over any game if needed, but even in games where other players thrive -- such as Derrick White against Chicago -- Tatum still makes a huge impact in the scoring column. Across his last 10 games, the star forward is averaging 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.