Tatum had 27 points (11-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

It ended up being an 18-point victory for Boston, but the Celtics trailed entering the fourth quarter before finishing on a 35-14 run. Tatum's 27 led the way, combining with Jaylen Brown (25 points) to account for 52 of Boston's 111 points as a team. Since the break, Tatum is up to 25.4 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting.