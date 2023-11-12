Tatum totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Raptors.
Tatum couldn't extend his double-double streak to three games, but he continues to make a significant impact as an offensive juggernaut for one of the best teams in the league. The star forward has eclipsed the 25-point mark in six of his first nine outings while averaging 27.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.
