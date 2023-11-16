Tatum posted 29 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over Philadelphia.

Tatum answered the call of being Boston's go-to player on offense in this battle of contenders since Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) were both sidelined. The star forward ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double, but he still posted an excellent overall stat line. Tatum has now scored 27 or more points in three outings in a row, and he's averaging 28.0 points per game in seven November appearances.