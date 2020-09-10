Tatum had 29 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3PT, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 51 minutes in Wednesday's Game 6 double-overtime loss to Toronto.

Tatum narrowly missed a triple-double, but he struggled late in the game, going scoreless in the first overtime period and committing two costly turnovers late in the game -- the second of which led directly to a Norman Powell layup-plus-the-foul that put Toronto up by four points with 39 second to play. Tatum did respond by drilling jumpers on the next two Celtics' possessions, but it was too little too late for Boston, which will now play a Game 7 on Friday night.