Tatum had 29 points (11-24 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.

It was another all-around productive night for Tatum, but he struggled mightily from deep, as he and Jaylen Brown combined to hit just 5-of-23 attempts from beyond the arc. Tatum has now scored at least 23 points in five straight games, and despite Wednesday's inefficient night, he's hit at least three three-pointers in each game during that span.