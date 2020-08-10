Tatum had 29 points (10-24 FG, 4-12 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, and six assists in Sunday's win over Orlando.
He struggled to find his shot for much of the evening, but Tatum still managed to approach a 30-point night. The Duke product's 29 points were his second-highest single-game total since play resumed.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 34 in big bounceback game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor showing in first Orlando game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Resting for final scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Flirts with double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggles from field•