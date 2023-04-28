Tatum chipped in 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-120 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tatum dropped 30 points to go with 14 boards, leading the Celtics to victory over a tenacious Hawks outfit. While this series was arguably a lot harder than it needed to be, the Celtics eventually got it done in six games. They now advance to face the 76ers in what should be a tightly-fought matchup. Tatum will need at his best should they hope to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.