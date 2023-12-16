Tatum amassed 30 points (11-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 128-111 win over Orlando.

Tatum was impressive and reached the 30-point mark once again -- and even though that might seem a regular occurrence for him, it's worth noting he hadn't done it in any of his previous three outings against Cleveland (twice) and New York. Tatum is firmly entrenched as the Celtics' main offensive threat even when he has performances that are slightly below his par, and he's averaging 26.7 points per game since the start of December.