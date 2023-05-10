Tatum ended Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 36 points (11-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Tatum led all players in scoring in this game despite his shooting woes, but his efforts were not enough as the 76ers now hold a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 tabbed to be played at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Tatum hasn't been completely at his best during the series against the Sixers, as he has failed to reach the 25-point mark in two of the five games thus far. His overall numbers have declined slightly compared to the regular season, as he's averaging 26.9 points per game in the playoffs compared to 30.1 per contest he delivered during the season.