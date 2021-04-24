Tatum went for 38 points (14-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Nets.

After scoring 29 points on 6-of-24 shooting combined in his last two outings, Tatum broke out of his shooting slump in a big way Friday in a losing effort. Still, he's posted four straight double-doubles, including one triple-double, while also dishing out an average of 5.8 assists in that span. His six threes tied a season high as he dropped his 16th 30-point performance of the campaign.