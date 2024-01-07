Watch Now:

Tatum produced 38 points (14-23 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 victory over the Pacers.

Tatum drained a season-high eight threes in the win Saturday, and his play on the offensive end lifted Boston to a comfortable win against one of the best offenses in the league. Tatum has been a reliable scoring weapon for the Celtics regardless of which team is in front of him, and he's now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances.

