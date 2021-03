Tatum dropped 34 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Tatum's gone for 34 in his two of his last three outings and has been on a scoring binge since the All-Star break. While his 26.3 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting have been nice, Tatum is also producing on both sides of the ball. In the 10 games since the break, he's adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.