Tatum posted 60 points (20-37 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's overtime win over the Spurs.

The Celtics needed all of Tatum's career-high 60 points to hold off the Spurs and earn their second consecutive victory. Tatum also set career-bests in made field goals and field-goal attempts while tying his season high with 15 made free throws. On the season, Tatum has 18 game with at least 30 points, four games with at least 40 points, two 50-plus-point efforts and now one 60-point eruption.