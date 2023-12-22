Tatum (ankle) participated in a light workout Friday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum sprained his left ankle during the first quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Warriors but finished the contest, recording 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes. He sat out the ensuring game in Sacramento on Wednesday, which the Celtics won 144-119. Washburn said he expects Tatum to play Saturday versus the Clippers, but the MVP candidate's official status won't be known until Boston releases its injury report Friday night.