Tatum (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Tatum has been downgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right knee issue. Tatum has averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 37.8 minutes across his last 10 outings.
