Watch Now:

Tatum (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Suns, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right ankle impingement. The star forward is averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

More News