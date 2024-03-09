Tatum (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Suns, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right ankle impingement. The star forward is averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Probable for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Top distributor in balanced outing•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leading scorer in Tuesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hits for 32 on Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Close to triple-double Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 25 points Thursday•