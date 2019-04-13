Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Good to go for Game 1

Tatum (shin) is expected to be fine for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

There was never much doubt with regard to Tatum's status, though he was one of several Celtics regulars held out of Wednesday's regular season finale.

