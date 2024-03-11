Tatum (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against Portland, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum was carrying a questionable tag before this update, as well as Derrick White (hand) and Jaylen Brown (pelvis). However, all three players have the green light to play, while Jrue Holiday (knee) is being held out. Considering that Monday is the front end of a back-to-back, a maintenance day could be on the table for Tuesday for anyone who isn't 100 percent.