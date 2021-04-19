Tatum (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against Chicago, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum emerged from Saturday's win over the Warriors with a minor ankle issue that landed him on the Celtics' initial injury report. He was listed as probable, however, so there was never much doubt that he'd be available Monday night. With Kemba Walker (illness) and Marcus Smart (illness) both very much questionable, Tatum could take on even more offensive responsibility if one or both teammates sit out.