Tatum (shoulder) will play Saturday against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Tatum hasn't missed a game since Dec. 23, but he carried a questionable tag before this update. He's been cleared for the second leg of this back-to-back set, however, and he fared well Friday against the Magic with 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes.