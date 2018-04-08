Tatum will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks.

Tatum joins Al Horford in his return to the lineup after sitting out Friday's matchup against the Bulls for rest purposes. Look for Tatum to immediately rejoin the starting five, though it was reported earlier this weekend that he would likely have some restrictions on his playing time. As a result, Tatum will carry plenty of risk as a DFS player considering his overall workload isn't entirely clear.