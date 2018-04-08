Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Good to go Sunday
Tatum will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks.
Tatum joins Al Horford in his return to the lineup after sitting out Friday's matchup against the Bulls for rest purposes. Look for Tatum to immediately rejoin the starting five, though it was reported earlier this weekend that he would likely have some restrictions on his playing time. As a result, Tatum will carry plenty of risk as a DFS player considering his overall workload isn't entirely clear.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play on minutes limit Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will not play Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Continues strong recent form•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....