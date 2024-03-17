Tatum (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum will shake off a questionable tag and extend his streak of consecutive games played to 31. Over eight March contests, Tatum has averaged 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.
