Tatum totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the 76ers.

There is certainly no doubt about who is the alpha on this team right now with Tatum putting in another stellar performance. He has simply taken his game to another level this season and has the Celtics firing on all cylinders. They will face a much tougher test when they come up against the Raptors in the second round of the playoffs and Tatum will need to be at his best if they are to emerge victorious.