Tatum totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the 76ers.

There is certainly no doubt about who's the alpha on this team right now with Tatum putting in another stellar performance. He's simply taken his game to another level this season, which has the Celtics firing on all cylinders. However, Tatum and his teammates will face a much tougher test against the Raptors in the second round of the playoffs, so he'll need to keep it up.