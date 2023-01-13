Tatum posted 20 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Nets.

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring in the first half with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and two assists. He struggled mightily in the second half, however, knocking down just two of 11 shots for six points while grabbing another five boards for a game-high 11 rebounds on the night. Tatum has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back contests, though his 31.8 percent shooting from the field Thursday marked his worst shooting performance since Dec. 10.