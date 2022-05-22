Tatum went to the locker room after appearing to suffer a right shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Tatum remained on the floor for an extended period after being stripped by Victor Oladipo late in the fourth quarter. After a chaotic sequence, trainers and medical staff helped Tatum to his feet before he was able to make his way to the locker room under his own power. Payton Pritchard replaced the All-Star forward, but the Celtics will likely need Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to set up in Tatum's absence if they hope to finish their second-half comeback.