Tatum exited in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings after suffering an apparent left ankle injury, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The superstar forward came down on an opposing player's foot, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain while staying on the floor for an extended period. Tatum was able to stay in and shoot free throws before heading to the locker room, and he was able to walk off the court without any assistance. The Celtics should provide an update on Tatum's status shortly.