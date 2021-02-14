Tatum scored a season-low six points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 loss to the Wizards.

The 22-year-old hadn't scored fewer than 16 points in a game all season prior to Sunday. Tatum has been putting together a career-best campaign and was still productive in secondary categories despite his woeful shooting day, so look for him to bounce back Tuesday against the Nuggets.