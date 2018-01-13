Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Held out of practice with knee stiffness
Tatum was held out of Saturday's practice due to stiffness in his knee and will have tests performed later in the day, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
More information on his condition should emerge after he undergoes testing. In the meantime, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
