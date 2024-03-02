Tatum recorded 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 138-110 win over Dallas.

Tatum reached the 30-point mark after not doing so in each of his previous four contests, but even if he doesn't reach that mark every time he steps on the hardwood, his role as Boston's primary offensive weapon is not under any question. The star forward is having another MVP-caliber season in 2023-24 and has posted 27.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest since the beginning of February.