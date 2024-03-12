Tatum closed Monday's 121-99 victory over the Trail Blazers with 26 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.

The Celtics were missing both Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Jrue Holiday (knee) in this one, but Tatum stepped up and scored at least 25 points for the seventh time in nine games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 boards, 5.8 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.0 steals, numbers which actually represent a slight decline from his season-long performance.