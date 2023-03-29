Tatum produced a team-high 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-111 loss to the Wizards.

It was a disappointing performance by the Celtics as a whole, particularly on the defensive end, but Tatum still delivered his usual strong numbers. Through 12 games in March, the 25-year-old is averaging 29.8 points, 9.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals as Boston tries to catch Milwaukee for top spot in the Eastern Conference.