Tatum registered 24 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists over 42 minutes in Saturday's 126-123 overtime win over Toronto.

Tatum missed a wide open two-pointer as time expired at the end of the fourth quarter. However, he got another chance in overtime, as he took the game in his own hands on a broken final play to hit a 28-foot buzzer beater to give the Celtics their 11th win of the 2024-25 regular season. Tatum was Boston's second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (27), and the former was one assist shy from registering his first triple-double of the year. Since Nov. 1, Tatum has averaged 29.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 37.1 minutes per game.