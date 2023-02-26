Tatum totaled 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 victory over Philadelphia.

Tatum struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, knocking down just two of six shot attempts for four points to go along with six boards and three assists. He picked up the pace over the final two quarters with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including a game-winning three with only two seconds left in the game. The small forward led the Celtics in rebounds (13) and assists (seven) on the night and has now recorded a double-double in three straight contests. Tatum has also connected on at least three attempts from beyond the arc in four straight.