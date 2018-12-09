Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hot shooting continues
Tatum finished with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes Saturday in the Celtics' 133-77 triumph over the Bulls.
Tatum was one of several Celtics players to turn in highly efficient shooting on a night when Boston handed Chicago its worst lost in franchise history. After a down start to the campaign, Tatum has found his shooting touch over the past 14 contests. He's converted at a 51.4 percent clip from the field and 48.5 percent rate from downtown while scoring no fewer than 10 points in any of those contests.
