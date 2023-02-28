Tatum recorded 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes before getting ejected from Monday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks.

Tatum has struggled a bit with his shooting stroke recently, falling below the 20-point mark in his last two games and four of his last seven after tallying at least 20 in 29 straight appearances before the recent downturn. Tatum's struggles in the scoring column are rooted in his inefficiency from deep, connecting on just 24.1 percent of his attempts over the last three games and 32.3 percent over his last seven. It's most likely just a cold spell for the star forward, who is still averaging 30.1 points, 8.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game on the season.