Tatum (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Tatum was a late scratch Monday due to a non-COVID illness and is at risk of missing Boston's matchup against Philadelphia. Al Horford drew the start Monday and played 35 minutes while Luke Kornet saw an uptick in minutes off the bench. Both players would see expanded roles again Wednesday if Tatum can't play.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Officially ruled out•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Removed from starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Late add to injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Makes history in huge game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: 31 points not enough in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Sunday return•